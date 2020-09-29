type here...
People don’t understand why I’m still succeeding, I’m not from this world– Kelvynboy

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Kelvynboy has taken to social media to brag and throw heavy shades at someone we don’t know but with no doubt might be directed at Stonebwoy, his former boss.

On Twitter, the ‘Anada Anada, lie lie’ catchphrase originator declared that people -likely his haters- keep wondering why he is still succeeding in life.

And if they care to know why, “he’s not from this world”.. Kelvynboy said. The afrobeat sensation bragging on social media has caught fans attention, some have blasted him.

Taking to twitter he wrote; “Niggas don’t understand why I still Dey succeed Thinking face I’m not from this world just know that !!.”

Check his post below;

Since Kelvynboy broke free from Bhim Nation and having his way through the music industry to become one of the solid forces to reckon with in the Ghanaian Music Industry.

Evidently, the singer has time and again bragged about his craft and money subtly throwing shades at haters who now Stonebwoy can be said to be a part of them, supposedly.

His tweet has garnered massive reactions from some tweeps. One Kojo Poundz who seemed angry at Kelvynboy commented with insults.

He wrote; “Sia common Range wey you buy wey dey make you feel sey you be alien nu Comot make we think”.

Kelvynboy was in the news some time ago following an accident he was involved in. The ‘Mea’ Hitmaker scratched his newly customized Range Rover with another person’s car as he drove past him.

READ ALSO: Kelvynboy allegedly involved in an accident

Source:GHPAGE

