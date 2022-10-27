People will be selling human beings if NDC is in power – Okyere Baafi

Michael Okeyere Baafi has suggested that Ghanaians would have to resort to the selling of human beings if the NDC were in power.

According to the New Juaben South MP, the hardship in the country would have become unbearable, so much so that citizens would trade human beings for cash.

Speaking on the back of the hardship that many Ghanaians have been complaining about coupled with price hikes, Mr. Okyere Baafi said the NPP must be praised since it would have been worse if the NDC were the ones in charge.

“NDC does not have the ideas to govern. By this time, if the NDC were in power, people would have been selling human beings in Ghana,” he said.

Meanwhile, they have been calls for the Finance Minister to resign following the depreciation of the Cedi in recent days.

By this time, if the NDC were in power, people would have been selling human beings in Ghana – Okyere Baafi#TV3Newday pic.twitter.com/fBVspDx6gR — #[email protected] (@tv3_ghana) October 27, 2022

However, the President has said he should be allowed to continue with the negotiations with the team from IMF.