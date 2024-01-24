People will come out with all forms of negativity when you become bigger than them – Chef Faila

- Advertisement -

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak have revealed certain observations she’s made since she hit the spotlight with her Guinness World Records’ cooking marathon attempt.

She recounted how she was heavily criticized after she complained about Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and other top artistes failing to support her during her cook-a-thon in Tamale.

She also used the opportunity to beg critics to bear with her because she is yet to know how the celebrity lifestyle is and adjust to it.

“I will tell you that experience is everything. I have never lived that life before, and I need to adjust. I am just ordinary like anyone else, so if I make a mistake, I am not expecting someone to vilify me for it,” she said on Asaase Radio.

Chef Faila added: “Should I have pretended to jump like I was already a celebrity to have known certain things? No, I have to adjust to that lifestyle, and it takes a gradual process.

“Unfortunately, we have a certain category of people, the moment you are in the limelight, they come out with all forms of negativity and vilify you and forget all the good things you have done. But unfortunately I am not someone you can bully.”