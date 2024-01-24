type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentPeople will come out with all forms of negativity when you become...
Entertainment

People will come out with all forms of negativity when you become bigger than them – Chef Faila

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
chef Failatu Abdul-Razak
- Advertisement -

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak have revealed certain observations she’s made since she hit the spotlight with her Guinness World Records’ cooking marathon attempt.

She recounted how she was heavily criticized after she complained about Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and other top artistes failing to support her during her cook-a-thon in Tamale.

She also used the opportunity to beg critics to bear with her because she is yet to know how the celebrity lifestyle is and adjust to it.

I will tell you that experience is everything. I have never lived that life before, and I need to adjust. I am just ordinary like anyone else, so if I make a mistake, I am not expecting someone to vilify me for it,” she said on Asaase Radio.

Chef Faila added: “Should I have pretended to jump like I was already a celebrity to have known certain things? No, I have to adjust to that lifestyle, and it takes a gradual process.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Unfortunately, we have a certain category of people, the moment you are in the limelight, they come out with all forms of negativity and vilify you and forget all the good things you have done. But unfortunately I am not someone you can bully.”

TODAY

Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Accra
clear sky
83.7 ° F
83.7 °
83.7 °
72 %
1.5mph
1 %
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more