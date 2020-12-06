- Advertisement -

The electoral commission led by its Chairperson Mrs Jean Mensah has revealed that citizens without their id cards would still be allowed to vote in tomorrow’s election.

According to the commission, this move is to allow citizens who have registered but misplaced their cards to part take in exercising their franchise in the 2020 polls.

It stated that people with such issues would just be required to mention their names at the polling station to the officers in charge.

The officers will in turn cross-check their names in the reference list and if their name is found, they will be given the opportunity to vote.

Twelve political parties and leaders are hoping to be elected as the next president to run the affairs of Ghana for the next four years.

Though the political parties vying for the seat are many, citizens are of the view that the election is between just two parties thus the ruling NPP lead by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and John Dramani Mahama leading the biggest opposition the NDC.

For the first time in the history of election in the country, a former president is challenging a sitting president.

Tomorrow 7th December makes the day that this leaders would know their fate.