Pepease D/A Basic School teachers fight dirty infront of students

By Armani Brooklyn
Pepease D/A Basic School teachers

A disturbing video that’s currently trending on social media shows the moment two Pepease D/A Basic School teachers engaged in a violent physical confrontation in front of shocked pupils and staff.

According to eyewitness accounts, the altercation began as a verbal disagreement during school hours but quickly escalated into a full-blown fight in the presence of students.

Pepease D/A Basic School teachers

The cause of the dispute remains unclear, but sources at the school suggest tensions had been simmering between the two teachers for some time.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from parents and education stakeholders, who are alarmed by the conduct of individuals entrusted with the moral and academic development of children.

