Popular and controversial radio and television personality Afia Schwarzenegger according to information reaching GhPage.com newsdesk is in trouble and likely to be arrested by the police.

According to what we’ve gathered, the feminist advocacy group, Pepperdem Ministries is calling for her arrest because of some comments she passed about slay queen and video vixen Efia Odo in February this year.

It would be remembered that as far back February 2020, Efia Odo and Afia Schwarzenegger had a fight but in one of their back and forth banter, Afia threatened to pay guys to gang-rape Efia Odo.

Months have gone by and when we thought the fight between the two has ended, the Pepperdem Ministry has come out to express their displeasure and have threatened to get the self-acclaimed queen of Comedy arrested.

In a Facebook post, the controversial group wrote, “In 2017, Afia Shwaznegar’s then-husband released nude and intimate footage of her on social media. That incident has been crucial to our advocacy for women. As a victim of sexual harassment, revenge porn, and sexist tropes, it is very unfortunate that Afia Shwazneger is threatening another woman with rape and by so doing, endorsing sexual violence against women as a corrective tool. Rape is not only illegal but absolutely wrong and socially reprehensible.

This is disgusting, dangerous and completely unacceptable! This is another unfortunate example of the rape culture that is pervasive in our society and a tragic reminder that women can also be guilty of perpetuating same. That this incident happened as far back as February 29th without enough public condemnation is evident of how normalized corrective rape is. We hope the Ghana Police Service and her employers take action and hold her accountable”.

See screenshot of their post below:

