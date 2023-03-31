Pete Edochie reacts aggressively to sudden death grandson, Yul Edochie’s son

- Advertisement -

Renowned Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has expressed his sorrow over the passing of his grandson, Kambilichukwu, who passed away just two months after turning 16.

The movie star confirmed the boy’s passing in an interview with Vanguard, saying his son Yul had called to tell him that Kambilichukwu had fallen and experienced a seizure while playing soccer with his friends at school.

After being taken to the Mother and Child hospital, the boy passed away a few hours later.

He said:

“Kambilinachukwu is a very quiet, brilliant and talented child. He’s not somebody you can ride easily. He doesn’t get angry no matter the situation,”

“He may change his composure, but he was definitely a very unusual person in so many respects. He was so accomplished. I always tell my son that I don’t like people excelling like this in any thing they are involved in. Experience has taught me that such people don’t last long.”

Celebrated Nigerian actor Yul Eodchie has lost his 16-year-old son, Kambilichukwu Edochie.

He died shortly after he was rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious.

According to close sources, Yul at the time this article was written confirmed Kambilichukwu’s death.

May Edochie’s sister, who was present, reported that the child had read all night in preparation for his exam this morning, March 30 and that he had done so.

He joined his friends to play football after his school exam; while doing so, he started having seizures and was sent to Mother and Child Hospital. The medics tried everything to revive him, but it was ineffective.

The family of the deceased is yet to make an official announcement.