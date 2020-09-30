Peter of P-square fame busted for putting on a fake Richard Mille watch

Nigerian superstar Peter Okoye of defunct music group P-Square has been busted by some fashion police on social media for putting on a fake designer watch.

Peter in a new picture on social media could be seen putting on a Richard Mille watch but a netizen who knows the brand very welll pointed out to him that the watch is fake.

Taking to the comment section of the post, he shared; “@peterpsquare you’re wearing a Fugazi Richard Mille RM055 Bubba Watson ?????? ? BUSTED! ?????? • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • ?? A genuine @richardmille RM055 White ceramic worth approx $233K USD (Market Price|Unworn condition) • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • ?? Disclaimer: I don’t know if the subjects of my posts are aware of wearing fake watches. This is not a page of haters, my posts only refer to watches that are evidently fake and are not an attack on the subject. All the explicit offensive comments will be promptly deleted. Don’t be fake?, be real? and don’t hate!!??”

The netizen didn’t end there as he continued and dropped photos to diffrentiate between a fake Richard Mille Watch and an original.

