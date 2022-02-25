type here...
Entertainment

Peter Okoye sued over N500 million for ‘not turning up for event’ after receiving N2.8 million

By Kweku Derrick
Peter Okoye
Peter Okoye
Afrobeats star Peter Okoye is being sued by the ECOWAS Youth Council and West African Youth Support Development Forum, over his failure to turn up to a program he was billed.

The group says it suffered losses exceeding 33 million Naira and is seeking damages of not less than half a million Naira.

Mr. P reportedly received N2.8 million, that’s 70% of the down payment of 4 million to perform at the inauguration of the West Africa Champions League in Asaba, Delta State. He didn’t show up.

“On June 16th, 2019, after Mr. P collected the money and did a video that he will be coming live, he refused to show up at the event which later crashed the dream of the organization to give a better opportunity to youths,” the group managing director said during an interview.

“Mr P actually killed the show by not turning up for the event. Many people wanted to see him perform live.

“We lost over 33 Million Naira because he didn’t show up. The efforts of former under 20 and 17 national team coach, Sam John Obuh and other hosts of celebrities who honoured the event to support our youth development through sports were killed by Mr. P’s actions.”

“We have sued him for over 500, 000, 000, 00 nairas. The organizations have written to him severally to refund the money but he refused”.

“That’s why we are in court today, 23rd February 2022 but the court has adjourned the case to 13th April 2022.”

