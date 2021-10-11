- Advertisement -

The families of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Maxwell Kofi Jumah, the Managing Director of GHIOC Distilleries Company Limited, have united as their children have tied the knot in a beautiful spectacle.

Reports gathered by GHPage.com indicate that the traditional marriage ceremony between Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah took place at the Presidential Villa on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

In videos circulating on social media, President Akufo-Addo is seen asking his daughter if she wishes to be the wife of her partner, per the traditional marital rites process.

Edwina then replied in the affirmative to the loud applause and cheers from the witnesses.

Watch the video below

President Akufo-Addo wore a white long sleeve matched with black trousers whilst his in-law, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of GHIOC Distilleries Company Limited, was seen draped in kente cloth to witness their children’s special day.

The First lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo was also seen grinning from ear to ear as she witnessed her third daughter’s nuptials to Kofi Jumahaka Kofi Ghana.

The event was witnessed by their families and close friends, including the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia.