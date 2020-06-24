Photo of Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama kissing her daughter Anell surfaces online

- Advertisement -

MP for Assin Central’s baby mama Moira Araba Dawson-Williams is now the the talked about personality on social media.

Ghanaians first heard of Moira Dawson-Williams, the baby mama of Kennedy Agyapong a week ago when Kennedy spoke about his wayward daughter who is addicted to Cocaine.

Since then, she has taken to social media frequently on Facebook Live to rant and register her displeasure over her ex’s comments about their daughter Anell Agyapong.

The embattled mother seeks justice for her daughter hence the social media fights and rants against the controversial politician Kennedy Agypong.

Ghpage News has come across a picture shared by Moira Araba herself on her official Facebook page.

The picture sighted captures Moira Araba and her daughter Anell Agyapong sharing a passionate kiss.

See photo below:

Anell and Moira Araba Dawson kissing

The picture after it surfaced has got people wondering what at all is the mother morally teaching her daughter. Or is this the extreme way to express love to a daughter?

In other related news, Moira yesterday evening took to Facebook live to rain heavy insults on Kennedy Agyapong for all the bad things done to her. She also spilt out some deep secrets that were then known to both alone.

This matter is not ending soon from all clearer view points.