type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Photo of Kennedy Agyapong's baby mama kissing her daughter Anell surfaces online
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Photo of Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama kissing her daughter Anell surfaces online

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
|
Anell-Agyapong-and-mother-Moira-Araba-Dawson
Anell-Agyapong-and-mother-Moira-Araba-Dawson
- Advertisement -

MP for Assin Central’s baby mama Moira Araba Dawson-Williams is now the the talked about personality on social media.

Ghanaians first heard of Moira Dawson-Williams, the baby mama of Kennedy Agyapong a week ago when Kennedy spoke about his wayward daughter who is addicted to Cocaine.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong forced me to sleep with him and his friend – Baby Mama

Since then, she has taken to social media frequently on Facebook Live to rant and register her displeasure over her ex’s comments about their daughter Anell Agyapong.

The embattled mother seeks justice for her daughter hence the social media fights and rants against the controversial politician Kennedy Agypong.

Ghpage News has come across a picture shared by Moira Araba herself on her official Facebook page.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong lied, I only taught my daughter how to smoke wee, not cocaine – Baby Mama

The picture sighted captures Moira Araba and her daughter Anell Agyapong sharing a passionate kiss.

See photo below:

Anell and Moira Araba Dawson kissing
Anell and Moira Araba Dawson kissing

The picture after it surfaced has got people wondering what at all is the mother morally teaching her daughter. Or is this the extreme way to express love to a daughter?

In other related news, Moira yesterday evening took to Facebook live to rain heavy insults on Kennedy Agyapong for all the bad things done to her. She also spilt out some deep secrets that were then known to both alone.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF HER FACEBOOK LIVE SESSION;

This matter is not ending soon from all clearer view points.

Previous articleCastro will return next year- Too Much reveals
Next articleAfia Schwarzenegger arrested

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapong forced me to sleep with him and his friend – Baby Mama

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kennedy Agyapong's muddled baby mama Moira Dawson-Williams seemed very bitter about the MP for Assin Central. Anell's mother in...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapong finally speaks on Despite and his display of wealth on son’s wedding

Mr. Tabernacle -
The record is straight and undoubted, Despite son's wedding is the most lavish and talked about weddings in the country so far.
Read more
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapong lied, I only taught my daughter how to smoke wee, not cocaine – Baby Mama

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama Moira Araba Dawson-Williams has joined forces with her daughter again in lambasting and revealing secrets about the MP for...
Read more
Lifestyle

Anell reacts to her father’s comments that he would spend her fees on an ashawo AIDS patient

Mr. Tabernacle -
Anell Agyapong, the cocaine-addicted daughter of the Honorable MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has hit back at her father for passing...
Read more
Lifestyle

5yr old girl dies after her cousin raped her and her 8 yr old sister

RASHAD -
There is sad news emerging from Sierra Leone which has broken the heart of many people across the world.
Read more
Lifestyle

I will use the law to trash out and stop all the operations of Sakawa boys – Ken Agyapong

Mr. Tabernacle -
The biggest and trending news in the country apparently is that of Kennedy Agyapong's expose on fake pastors and some individuals who...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
70 %
5kmh
36 %
Wed
28 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
27 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
28 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Lifestyle

Ken Agyapongs’s baby mama goes crazy on social media again after her apology was declined

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama Moira Araba Dawson-Williams a day after releasing an emotional apology letter together with her daughter Anell to the...
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong reveals the real meaning of ‘Despite’ in Osei Kwame Despite’s name

RASHAD -
Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is known to be one of the richest men in Ghana if not in Africa itself.
Read more
Lifestyle

Anell reacts to her father’s comments that he would spend her fees on an ashawo AIDS patient

Mr. Tabernacle -
Anell Agyapong, the cocaine-addicted daughter of the Honorable MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has hit back at her father for passing...
Read more
Entertainment

Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard who slapped Kelvynboy finally speaks

RASHAD -
Yesterday the news went viral that former protege of Stonebwoy, Kelvynboy has been assaulted at Ashaiman, the home base of Stonebwoy.
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News