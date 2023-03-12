An alleged photo of the suspects arrested in connection with the killing of Imoro Sherrif, the 22-year-old soldier stabbed to death in Ashaiman, has surfaced online.

On Friday night, March 10, 2023, the Ghana Police Service put out a statement announcing the arrest of the key suspects.

It said: “The Police after a week of sustained intelligence-led operation have arrested the key suspects involved in the murder of Imoro Sherrif, the soldier who was found dead at Taifa Ashiaman on 4th March 2023.”

The statement further noted that “full details of the arrests made by the Police on Thursday, 9th March and at dawn Friday, 10th March 2023, within Ashaiman and its environs” will be made public soon.

The names of the suspects were not mentioned in the communique, neither were their photo identities made public.

But following the press statement, a photo of two men in handcuffs has been circulated on social media and the notes attached to it claim they are the suspects in question.

One of them is pictured wearing a yellow Cavs jersey paired with blue denim shorts, while his accomplice donned a black tank top over a matching pair of denim shorts.

According to what we gathered, the man in yellow is the boyfriend of the girl reported to be double dating him alongside the soldier.

In the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, heavily armed soldiers besieged Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, and brutalised residents over the murder of their colleague.

The invasion of the soldiers comes after Sherrif, who was with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band in Sunyani in the Bono Region, was reportedly stabbed and killed by unknown attackers Saturday dawn.

The deployment of the soldiers was aimed at fishing out the perpetrators of the heinous crime, according to the Military High Command.

Sherrif, according to sources, was returning from his girlfriend’s house in Taifa and heading towards his residence at Zongo-Laka in Ashaiman when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Though he was carrying a laptop and other electronic gadgets the attackers made away with only his iPhone, according to Daily Guide Network.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances under which the soldier was killed and appealing for information from the public.