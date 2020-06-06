type here...
Photo of Nana Akua Addo with Sakora and without make-up pops up
Photo of Nana Akua Addo with Sakora and without make-up pops up

By Qwame Benedict
Photo of Nana Akua Addo with Sakora and without make-up pops up
Nana Akua Addo who is a recognised international model has been slaying Red Carpet event across the length and breadth of the world.

She is always known to be appearing at events and photos with expensive dresses and looking very beautiful with her nice hairstyle and make-ups.

The actress went completely bald for her movie titled ‘The Masked’ which won her Ghana Movie Awards 2012 Best Actress in a Lead Role nominee for her audacious act.

Also Read: Nana Akua Addo lits up social media with stunning lion themed costume

The resurfaced image, however, shows the fashion ‘goddess’ looking completely different from her shaved hair without her usual makeup.

In the photo that has tongues buzzing, the actress donned an African print over long trousers and was captured on her knees whilst in tears.

The admirable photo which has generated buzz beneath her post also captures her versatility as an actress.

Also Read: Nana Akua Addo stuns patrons with her dress to Glitz style awards

See the photo below:

Nana Akua-Addo goes sakora

Read some comments below:

yawoforiii: “This movie…. Whenever I see This picture, tears run down my cheeks??”

mimi2020251: “We are in sad times ???”

official_tiraki: “an crazy ??????”

