Photo of Nana Akuffo Addo and wife together with their daughters in isolation drops

In the late hours on Saturday, July 4th, a press statement released from the Ministry of Information indicated that the president was going to self-isolate himself for 14 days.

According to the report, the first family of the land came into contact with an unknown close associate who has tested positive to the virus.

In the statement, it was disclosed that after a test was carried out on the president, he tested negative but based on the advice of his doctors, he was asked to quarantine himself for the next two weeks.

A photo has already surfaced on the internet of the first family at their quarntine center which is the Presidential Villa inside the Jubilee House.

The photo shows the family sitting around their dining table.

See the photo below: