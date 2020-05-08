LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Lifestyle Photo of Obofowaa heavily pregnant surfaces, rumoured to be expecting triplets
Lifestyle

Photo of Obofowaa heavily pregnant surfaces, rumoured to be expecting triplets

By Freddie Khing
0
- Advertisement -

In recent times, Ghanaians seem to be carrying long and gloomy faces Ghanaians are wearing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s economic impact. However, there seems to be a reason to smile yet a again. That reason is a baby, and you know Ghanaians love babies. A photo of the wife of Rev. Obofour, general overseer of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Mrs. Ciara Antwi fondly known as Obofowaa, looking heavily pregnant see to have lightened up our moods.

READ ALSO: Twitter users troll Kidi after his hilarious throwback photo surfaced online

In the photo Obofowaa was clad in a white clingy dress which showcased her baby bump whilst she posed. She captioned the photo;

“A letter to God ,
Dear GOD,
I want to thank you so much for my lovely husband,He is my ANGEL.
His love and care is overly above my expectations. Who am I for you to bless me this much thy oh lord , I just want to say THANK YOU.
To my ANGELS ,thank you for making me this woman that I am .
Now to my expected ANGELS ,
No one else would ever know the strength of my LOVE for you all,
You are the only ones who knows how my HEART sounds from the inside .
I would continue to hold you guys in my heart , you guys fill a place in my heart that I never knew was empty.

SEE PHOTO BELOW:

View this post on Instagram

Rev. Obofowaa baby bump photo

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

READ ALSO: Five photos of Freelove the lady rejected on Date Rush

In the photo Obofowaa can be seen holding both pink and blue baloons which many social media user have interpreted to mean she is expecting both boys and girls. Her use of ‘expected ANGELS’ in her caption has also been interpreted to be cryptic message indicating that she is expecting more that just one baby. This seemingly cryptic use ‘expected ANGELS’ has also solidified their speculations that she is expecting triplets.

Neither Obofour or Obofowaa has however reacted to the rumours. We are however closely following the story and will bring you prompt updates.

Previous articleLEO IS HERE: UBA makes history by introducing banking on WhatsApp and Facebook for the first time in Ghana
Next article18 – years old lady shares a sad story of sleeping with over 200 men just to survive

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Confirmed: Rev Obofour and wife, Obofowaa Ciara welcome beautiful triplets

Freddie Khing -
GhPage earlier reported that Rev. Ciara Antwi aka Obofowaa was rumoured to be expecting triplets after a viral photo of her showcasing...
Read more
Lifestyle

18 – years old lady shares a sad story of sleeping with over 200 men just to survive

Qwame Benedict -
An 18-year-old young lady identified as Angela Amawu has shared her story of how she became a sex-addict and sleeping with over...
Read more
Lifestyle

I healed Bernard Nyarko but his family was ungrateful -Pastor Rabi

Lizbeth Brown -
The head pastor of The Voice of the Ark Church, Pastor Rabi has revealed how he healed the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapong finally tells the full story on how he struggled to become rich

Mr. Tabernacle -
Hon. Ken for the first time has shared an in-depth story of how he moved from zero to become a hero in...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapong shares a story on how ladies who dumped him motivated him to be rich

Qwame Benedict -
Maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong has shared a story on how women he dated motivated him to become rich and successful in life....
Read more
Lifestyle

Opambour finally responds to Obinim’s fmr. jnr pastor accusations

Lizbeth Brown -
The Head Pastor of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Ebenezer Opambour Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Prophet One has responded to Demon Breaker's...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, May 9, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
79 %
5.1kmh
40 %
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
28 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko’s son speaks on the relationship between his late father and Mcbrown

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nana Ama Mcbrown after the death of Kumawood's 'darling boy' actor the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko has been on the chopping board...
Read more
Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko sold his soul to Satan through Obinim – Pep Donkor

Qwame Benedict -
A popular prophetess by name Pep Donkor has accused Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim of being the cause of Bernard Nyarko's death after...
Read more
Entertainment

Kumawood stars storm Bernard Nyarko’s family house for One-week celebration (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Kumawood actors have attended the one-week observance of their colleague Bishop Bernard Nyarko. Among those sighted were Nana Ama...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown clashes with Bernard Nyarko’s family after his brother called her ‘Satan’ for lying

Lizbeth Brown -
The family of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko have clashed with popular actress, Nana Ama McBrown over comments she made about the...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News