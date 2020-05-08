Photo of Obofowaa heavily pregnant surfaces, rumoured to be expecting triplets

- Advertisement -

In recent times, Ghanaians seem to be carrying long and gloomy faces Ghanaians are wearing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s economic impact. However, there seems to be a reason to smile yet a again. That reason is a baby, and you know Ghanaians love babies. A photo of the wife of Rev. Obofour, general overseer of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Mrs. Ciara Antwi fondly known as Obofowaa, looking heavily pregnant see to have lightened up our moods.

In the photo Obofowaa was clad in a white clingy dress which showcased her baby bump whilst she posed. She captioned the photo;

“A letter to God ,

Dear GOD,

I want to thank you so much for my lovely husband,He is my ANGEL.

His love and care is overly above my expectations. Who am I for you to bless me this much thy oh lord , I just want to say THANK YOU.

To my ANGELS ,thank you for making me this woman that I am .

Now to my expected ANGELS ,

No one else would ever know the strength of my LOVE for you all,

You are the only ones who knows how my HEART sounds from the inside .

I would continue to hold you guys in my heart , you guys fill a place in my heart that I never knew was empty.

In the photo Obofowaa can be seen holding both pink and blue baloons which many social media user have interpreted to mean she is expecting both boys and girls. Her use of ‘expected ANGELS’ in her caption has also been interpreted to be cryptic message indicating that she is expecting more that just one baby. This seemingly cryptic use ‘expected ANGELS’ has also solidified their speculations that she is expecting triplets.

Neither Obofour or Obofowaa has however reacted to the rumours. We are however closely following the story and will bring you prompt updates.