Photo of Napo sleeping during Bawumia meet the Press surfaces online

By Qwame Benedict
Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO has gotten his share of online troll after he was captured sleeping during time with the Press yesterday.

The NPP presidential candidate for the 2024 Elections Dr Bawumia yesterday met with the press to answer some questions about what he would do if elected as President come December 7.

While the program was ongoing, the camera handler decided to focus his/her attention on NAPO who is the Vice Presidential candidate and captured him sleeping.

Photos from that section have flooded social media with people trolling and laughing at him, especially from their political opponents.

See the photo below::

Read some comments below:

@ItsTheD0n: “He will wake up and start insulting Kwame nkrumah smh ?????”

@edem_DemsLfc: “He was praying”

@Makavelli_0: “Assistant mate go wake up and ask if them finish the program”

@Madridista_0548: “He’s sleeping,,,,A country called Ghana hmmmmmm”

Source:GhPage

