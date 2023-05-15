Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A photo of Ghanaian musician Samini playing what seems like a best man role at his former bodyguard’s wedding ceremony to a 65-year-old woman in the UK has surfaced online.

Reports gathered indicate that Firestick was in Samini’s camp until 2021, before he left the shores of Ghana in search of greener pastures in Europe.

As a Godfather, Samini was present to support his godson and former wingman.

The musician was captured in a group photo with the bride and groom alongside a number of people believed to be guests or close relatives of the couple.

Social media went into a frenzy after information about Firestick’s marriage to an old white woman got leaked by Showboy.

As a former aspiring Ghanaian boxer, Firestick, whose real name is Emmanuel Sandyman, relocated to the UK after his boxing career died prematurely in Ghana.

He ended up settling for an ‘obroni’ wife who is said to have two kids from a former relationship.

Some people have asserted that he did not marry her on genuine grounds but did so to secure a green card and UK citizenship.