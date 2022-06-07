type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentPhotographer loses focus at wedding; steals show with wild moves
Entertainment

Photographer loses focus at wedding; steals show with wild moves

By Albert
Photographer loses focus at wedding; steals show with wild moves
- Advertisement -

A photographer who had been contracted to take photos and videos of a wedding reception became the centre of attention with his wild moves.

When the music started to play, there was a mad adrenaline rush that pushed the photographer to the stage where he started dancing his feet off.

As the tempo of the music increased, he also amplified his moves. Soon, he got hold of a nice lady who was ready to dance with him.

It was a wild scene when the photographer with his camera in one hand started grinding the lady so hard. The lady also complied and positioned her bum perfectly for the man.

With cheering and jeering from onlookers, the photographer actually did not miss the opportunity to dance, grind and give the wedding reception a major highlight.

Check out the video below…

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, June 7, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.4 ° F
    84.4 °
    84.4 °
    63 %
    2.3mph
    33 %
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News