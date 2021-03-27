PHOTOS: Slay Queens all over at loudmouth Abena Moet’s wedding as bridesmaids

The wedding ceremony of popular loud mouth female social commentator Abena Moet is currently happening with some hot ladies posing all over the instagram sensation.

You may not know Abena but she is gradually carving a niche for herself as one of the outspoken females who is frequently heard on radio and TV giving her opinions mostly on entertainment stuffs.

Well, for today the the vocal lady will not be heard on the various plartforms she has been ranting because it is her day. A special day for any woman.

Congratulation to Abena Moet.

SEE BELOW SOME PICTURES FROM HER WEDDING: