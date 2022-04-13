- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar’s twin son, James Heerdegen has taken over social media trends after Nana Tornado wildly alleged in one of his Tiktok videos that he belongs to the LGBTQ community.

Following the damning allegations, photos and details about an up and coming gospel singer whose name has been given as Richard has been pinned as James’ gay partner.

Although, Richard has denied the allegations that he’s gay but a section of Ghanaians still believes otherwise.

Meanwhile, the accused (Richard) happens to be Afia Schwar’s personal assistant hence he’s very close to James.

At the moment, it’s very difficult to fully accept Nana Tornado’s accusations that James is gay because he might be doing damage control to Afia Schwar and her kids because all is fair in war and love.

But all the same, we have managed to get some pictures of Richard who has fast become the talk of town.

Nana Tornado has availed himself to be used as a scapegoat because we are all aware that Afia Schwar has never lost a beef.