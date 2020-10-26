Photos of Ama Serwaa, the trending Ghanaian police officer tagged as the most beautiful policewoman

For days now, a police officer in Ghana has been trending on all the social media platforms after her photos surfaced on some blogs.

The young lady has been identified as Priscilla Serwaa Dufied but she goes by the name Ama Serwaa Dufie on social media where she is very popular.

Ama Serwaa, the prettiest Ghanaian policewoman

The young lady from the information gathered is stationed at Wa in the Upper West Region of Ghana and she is with the Visibility (RPD) Unit.

Besides her beautiful face, what made her go more viral is the gigantic backside she carries. She has amazing physic with everything a woman would desire.

The 20+ old Ama Serwaa who is a Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC) graduate has been in the police service for 3 years and still counting.

Interestingly, the mother of Ama Serwaa who hails from Abesim in the Bono Regio is also a policewoman and she is also heavily endowed. Indeed, like mother like daughter.

Check out more photos of Ama Serwaa Dufie below.

Do you agree with netizens who have described her as the most beautiful Ghanaian policewoman? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section