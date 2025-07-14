PHOTOS: Atom discovered dead in the bush

Vibrant Ghanaian Jama enthusiast, Agyei Baffour Emmanuel, widely known as Atom de Moral Spirit, has tragically been found dead days after he was declared missing.

Atom became popular on the internet after a video that had circulated months ago before his tragic demise showed him leading an energetic Jama session amidst a crowd of enthusiastic young men in the school.

He was admired for his unmatched energy, especially during public events and school gatherings where he led chants and dance performances.

Unfortunately, Atom’s joyful presence has come to a heartbreaking end.

After being reported missing for several days, his lifeless body was discovered in a bush.

This sad development has sparked outrage and sorrow among those who knew and loved him.

His friends, colleagues and family are currently mourning him.

