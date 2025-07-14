type here...
News

PHOTOS: Atom discovered dead in the bush

By Armani Brooklyn
Atom

Vibrant Ghanaian Jama enthusiast, Agyei Baffour Emmanuel, widely known as Atom de Moral Spirit, has tragically been found dead days after he was declared missing.

Atom became popular on the internet after a video that had circulated months ago before his tragic demise showed him leading an energetic Jama session amidst a crowd of enthusiastic young men in the school.

SEE THE PHOTOS OF ATOM’S LIFELESS BODY HERE

He was admired for his unmatched energy, especially during public events and school gatherings where he led chants and dance performances.

Unfortunately, Atom’s joyful presence has come to a heartbreaking end.

Subscribe to watch new videos

After being reported missing for several days, his lifeless body was discovered in a bush.

This sad development has sparked outrage and sorrow among those who knew and loved him.

His friends, colleagues and family are currently mourning him.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the photos here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

SEE THE PHOTOS OF ATOM’S LIFELESS BODY HERE

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Lion Victim

Lady eaten alive by 3 lions at Kruger National Park

Belinda

17-year-old boy identified as Belinda’s shooter

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, July 14, 2025
25.3 C
Accra

Also Read

Girlfriend cuts off boyfriend’s manhood for having long hours of intercourse with her

Boyfriend and Girlfriend

Afua Asantewaa publilcy demeans her husband

Afua Asantewaa

Lady eaten alive by 3 lions at Kruger National Park

Lion Victim

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Jesus Christ is a fool- BullGod

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways