type here...
GhPageNewsPhotos: Baby bump pictures of Zionfelix's girlfriend Minalyn surface after her delivery
News

Photos: Baby bump pictures of Zionfelix’s girlfriend Minalyn surface after her delivery

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

The baby man of blogger Zionfelix Minalyn Lawani known as Minalyn touch after giving birth to a bouncing baby girl, Adepa had dropped baby bump photos on social media.

She released these photos a week after her giving birth. The celebrity make-up artist as seen in the photos shared looked beautiful.

Dressed in a see-through white lace dress that revealed her curves with a touch of elegance, Minalyn beamed with smiles as she posed for the camera.

Sharing the photos online, the now-proud mother of one wrote;

This Joy that I Have…. The world didn’t give it and the world can’t take it away!!! My Miracle Is Here. @pax_pam #babypax2021. Thank you Jehovah for making a way for me when I was scared, what you cannot do does not exist. I am so grateful that you had the honor to use me to Glorify your name. To you alone be all the Glory. ?

See photos below;

Meanwhile, Zionfelix has in a post shared on his official Instagram page congratulated his two baby mamas for making the year 2021 a blessed one by making him a father of two.

READ ALSO: Zionfelix finally congratulates his two babymamas for giving him a son & daughter at the same time

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, September 3, 2021
Accra
light rain
80.3 ° F
80.3 °
80.3 °
77 %
4.1mph
100 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
77 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News