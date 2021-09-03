Photos: Baby bump pictures of Zionfelix’s girlfriend Minalyn surface after her delivery

- Advertisement -

The baby man of blogger Zionfelix Minalyn Lawani known as Minalyn touch after giving birth to a bouncing baby girl, Adepa had dropped baby bump photos on social media.

She released these photos a week after her giving birth. The celebrity make-up artist as seen in the photos shared looked beautiful.

Dressed in a see-through white lace dress that revealed her curves with a touch of elegance, Minalyn beamed with smiles as she posed for the camera.

Sharing the photos online, the now-proud mother of one wrote;

This Joy that I Have…. The world didn’t give it and the world can’t take it away!!! My Miracle Is Here. @pax_pam #babypax2021. Thank you Jehovah for making a way for me when I was scared, what you cannot do does not exist. I am so grateful that you had the honor to use me to Glorify your name. To you alone be all the Glory. ?

See photos below;

Meanwhile, Zionfelix has in a post shared on his official Instagram page congratulated his two baby mamas for making the year 2021 a blessed one by making him a father of two.

