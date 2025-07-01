PHOTOS: Dada Joe extradited to the US

Ghanaian national Joseph Badu Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe Remix, has been extradited to the United States to face charges related to his alleged role in a $100 million fraud syndicate.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service (DSS), the extradition was the result of a coordinated effort between Ghanaian law enforcement, the U.S. Embassy in Accra, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“Diplomatic Security Service special agents at U.S. Embassy Ghana worked with Ghanaian authorities to assist the FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation – in the extradition of Joseph Badu Boateng aka Dada Joe Remix,” the DSS stated in a social media post.

Dada Joe is accused of masterminding a transnational fraud ring that engaged in sophisticated romance and inheritance scams, targeting vulnerable American victims and swindling them out of millions of dollars over time.

Sources familiar with the case say the scheme involved fake online identities, manipulated emotional relationships, and fabricated stories of inheritance claims—all orchestrated to trick victims into wiring large sums of money to members of the syndicate.

His arrest and extradition mark a significant milestone in the ongoing crackdown on cyber-enabled financial crimes, particularly those that target U.S. citizens from abroad. U.S. and Ghanaian officials have both reaffirmed their commitment to international cooperation in fighting transnational crime.

