type here...
Source:GHpage
News

PHOTOS: Dada Joe extradited to the US

By Armani Brooklyn
Dada Joe Extradition

Ghanaian national Joseph Badu Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe Remix, has been extradited to the United States to face charges related to his alleged role in a $100 million fraud syndicate.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service (DSS), the extradition was the result of a coordinated effort between Ghanaian law enforcement, the U.S. Embassy in Accra, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“Diplomatic Security Service special agents at U.S. Embassy Ghana worked with Ghanaian authorities to assist the FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation – in the extradition of Joseph Badu Boateng aka Dada Joe Remix,” the DSS stated in a social media post.

READ ALSO: King Paluta hurls insults at guest 

Dada Joe is accused of masterminding a transnational fraud ring that engaged in sophisticated romance and inheritance scams, targeting vulnerable American victims and swindling them out of millions of dollars over time.

Sources familiar with the case say the scheme involved fake online identities, manipulated emotional relationships, and fabricated stories of inheritance claims—all orchestrated to trick victims into wiring large sums of money to members of the syndicate.

His arrest and extradition mark a significant milestone in the ongoing crackdown on cyber-enabled financial crimes, particularly those that target U.S. citizens from abroad. U.S. and Ghanaian officials have both reaffirmed their commitment to international cooperation in fighting transnational crime.

Dada Joe Extradition
Dada Joe - GhPage

READ ALSO: Prophet Major dies; Details about his shocking death surfaces

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Nabbed Thief

Bogoso: Pragya rider caught stealing at a washing bay

Wife storms wedding

Wife storms husband’s secret wedding to destroy the event

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, July 1, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

King Paluta hurls insults at guest 

King Paluta

Prophet Major dies; Details about his shocking death surfaces

Prophet Major

I went to my boyfriend for him to sleep with me every day- 13-year-old girl who beats her mother says

Videos of Efya Darkowaa

Cindy

Netizens call for the dismissal of female student in Legon car video

Legon Car Video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways