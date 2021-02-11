Photos of Eugene Arhin’s house, cars and businesses acquired in Akufo Addo’s first term drop

Pictures of the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin’s mansion, cars, businesses and other possessions have gone awash on social media.

This comes in the wake of Eugene Arhin‘s estranged wife, Gloria Arhin, filing for a divorce over adultery and abuse.

Many have questioned how Eugene Arhin has been able to amass such wealth all in the space of 4 years under President Akufo-Addo’s government with the issue of corruption being raised.

In what is likely to be the one of the most talked about stories on social media, Ghanaians are left in awe of the tall list of properties Eugene boasts of as captured in the court documents filed by his wife, Gloria Arhin.

Some pictures of the possessions of the politician have surfaced online to prove that this was no facade.

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

Meanwhile, Eugene’s wife, Gloria Arhin has revealed that her husband has been having an affair Chantel Kudjawu- same lady who disgraced National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah by releasing their romantic video call on the internet.

According to Gloria Arhin, Chantel Kudjawu is not the only woman Eugene Arhin has been seeing.

Gloria also mentioned another lady named Grace as one of his mistresses.