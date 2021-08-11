- Advertisement -

Congratulations are in order for Ghanaian actress Evelyn Addobea Addo, popularly known as Nina, who has reportedly tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend.

While details of the wedding are currently sketchy, photos from the traditional wedding ceremony of the ‘Home Sweet Home’ star and her significant other have surfaced online.

In one of the photos sighted by GHPage.com on Evelyn’s Instagram page, the actress wore a green kente outfit, while her partner was decorated in a multicoloured version of the traditional cloth.

She captioned the picture, saying: “MY GOD YOU HAVE DONE ME WELL. Aseda nkoaa..“

The wedding is suspected to have taken place on or around August 4, 2021, in a low-key style fashion.

In another photo making the rounds online, the actress is seen wearing a white lace outfit with her partner also wearing a white kaftan.

The newlyweds looked very happy as they smiled and posed for the picture.

Evelyn Addo was one of the most adored child actors on Ghanaian television in the mid-2000s.

Playing the role of Nina, the little daughter of the late Kojo Dadson in the popular television series (sitcom), she endeared herself to many viewers.

Born on November 2, 1993, the now-27-year-old young lady, took some time away from the screens in her teens to pursue her education.

She is a graduate of the University of Professional Studies in Accra where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing.

SEE MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Photos by ONESIDE PIXEL