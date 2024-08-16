Photos: Fadda Dickson flaunts his GHS 2 million Goyard Bourget bags

Fadda Dickson, the General Manager for Despite Media Group, has caused a stir on social media by flaunting his luxury lifestyle

In photos that have surfaced online, Fadda Dickson and the United Showbiz crew were captured arriving in New Jersey, USA, ahead of the Ghana Music Awards (GMA) on August 17, 2024.

However, one thing in the video that has got many people talking is the Despite Media Group’s GM travelling with three Bourget PM trolley cases and a Duchess Marie-Caroline from Goyard Bourget.

Ghanaian entrepreneur Farmer Lex shared insights about luxury bags on Facebook. Per his research, the bags are valued at over €100,000 (GH¢2 million).

He noted that, according to his research, the Goyard bags were priced higher than Hermès Birkin bags and were extremely limited in availability.

“To purchase one, you must submit an application, and Goyard will decide whether to approve your purchase. Goyard products are available in only a select number of stores worldwide—just 35 locations—and there are only six Goyard stores in the entire United States.”