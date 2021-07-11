- Advertisement -

Fameye has unveiled a new look, deserting his signature dread-locked hairstyle which he has sported since hitting the limelight with his hit song, “Nothing I get” in 2019.

Well, the artist has moved from grass to grace so quickly that he deserves to pamper himself, perhaps the reason he is taking his looks to another level.

Fameye looked dapper in a vintage four-pocketed teal green shirt as he posed calmly for the camera.

Sharing photos of his new look on Instagram Fameye added the caption: “The message is still getting clearer ? Saint Peter”

Check out the photos below