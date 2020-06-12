- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo is set to marry Mikki Osei Berko, the popular actor/presenter in the coming days.

The lovely couple shared the news with their fans and followers on social media this morning, Friday 12th June 2020.

The couple both shared their pre-wedding photos looking soo happy and excited as they speak about how they love each other.

Gloria Sarfo wrote:

“Thank God for Grace??? I’ll soon tell my story??? God is good?? It pays to wait, let’s continue to love one another while we educate ourselves and take our safety measures seriously? Love you always @dadaboatgh ??? Watch this space guys. Thanks for all the prayers, love and support???”

Dada Boat also quickly took to his social media handles to pour out his love for the screen goddess: Dada Boat wrote:

“@gloriaosarfo my dream, my love ? you turned me around, you keep me safe, you protect me #God sent# I love you always”

Check out some amazing photos of the couple looking so happy together. Indeed love is beautiful.

Gloria Sarfo and soon to be husband, Mikki Osei Berko aka Dada Boat

Mikki Osei Osei Berko aka Dada Boat

Gloria Sarfo and soon to be husband, Mikki Osei Berko aka Dada Boat

Gloria Sarfo

Congratulations once again to the two of our favorite Ghanaian actors