PHOTOS: Guy unalives lady he lodged in the hotel with

By Armani Brooklyn

The tragic murder of a young woman, Deborah Ememem, by a man identified as Emmanuel Gambo, has left netizens teary.

According to emerging details, the two had arranged to meet at a hotel on June 15, 2025, after what appeared to be weeks of Emmanuel pursuing Deborah romantically.

According to he friends, she went to meet Emmanuel inside the hotel room with a bottle of wine.

However, what was expected to be a consensual and private evening turned into a horrifying tragedy.

Sometime during the night, Emmanuel killed Deborah, then wrapped her lifeless body in the hotel curtain and hid it under the bed before fleeing the scene with her phone, personal belongings, and even the wine she brought.

Hours later, the hotel’s staff discovered her body and immediatly called the police to the scene.

But the story took an even stranger twist upon Emmanuel’s arrest.

In his statement to authorities, Emmanuel shockingly denied knowing Deborah personally.

According to him, she was a “random prostitute” he picked up for the night.


He further alleged that Deborah demanded an extra 15,000 naira after intercourse, which led to a physical altercation that allegedly resulted in her death.

However, this version of events has been challenged by people close to Deborah, who insist she was not a sex worker and had known Emmanuel for some time

Her friends have argued that she had begun giving him a chance after continuous efforts from him to start a relationship.

