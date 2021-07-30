type here...
GhPageEntertainment11 Photos released by Hajia Bintu this week that got netizens saying...
Entertainment

11 Photos released by Hajia Bintu this week that got netizens saying she is the hottest Ghanaian online

By RASHAD
Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu
- Advertisement -

Over the few months, Ghanaian socialite, Hajia Bintu has grown to become one of the most popular ladies on social media due to her voluptuous backside.

She keeps serving Ghanaians with some of the hottest photos of her beautiful and curvy body shape.

Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu

SEE ALSO: Leak video of Efia Odo passionately kissing another woman confirms lesbobo rumors

This week was no different. Being the last week of the month of July, Hajia Bintu served Ghanaians with some of the hottest photos you could ever find online.

To the thousands of Ghanaians who rush to her Instagram page every hour, she is the hottest Ghanaian lady on social media presently.

Check out more of the hottest and sexiest photos of Hajia Bintu served netizens below.

Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu

SEE ALSO: Our Day list: Naana Opoku Agyemang’s iPad Pro gift delivered to young Oswald

Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu

SEE ALSO: Run from big botos; it will kill you- Funny Face advises Black Sherif after he was caught grinding a girl in a pool

Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu

SEE ALSO: Samuel Nelson: Moesha Boduong’s PA who ‘exposed’ her in leaked audio with Salma Mumin exposed

Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu

SEE ALSO: ‘Why the crab has no head’-Delay subtly jabs Afia Schwar for causing Moesha’s madness?

Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu

Damn! This girl was wonderfully created by the Messiah himself … wink

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, July 31, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
3.5mph
40 %
Sat
81 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
78 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News