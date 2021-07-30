11 Photos released by Hajia Bintu this week that got netizens saying she is the hottest Ghanaian online

- Advertisement -

Over the few months, Ghanaian socialite, Hajia Bintu has grown to become one of the most popular ladies on social media due to her voluptuous backside.

She keeps serving Ghanaians with some of the hottest photos of her beautiful and curvy body shape.

Hajia Bintu

This week was no different. Being the last week of the month of July, Hajia Bintu served Ghanaians with some of the hottest photos you could ever find online.

To the thousands of Ghanaians who rush to her Instagram page every hour, she is the hottest Ghanaian lady on social media presently.

Check out more of the hottest and sexiest photos of Hajia Bintu served netizens below.

Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu

Damn! This girl was wonderfully created by the Messiah himself … wink