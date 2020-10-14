Photos of Henewaa Piesie, the lady who Selly Galley cursed

Henewaa Piesie has found herself in a big mess after she ineptly passed comment on social media under the post of Actress Selly Galley.

She called Selly ”horror face and barren woman” whiles commenting on the no make up photo of the actress on Instagram.

Her comments appeared very harsh and this compelled Selly Galley to painfully rain curses on the lady so much that it included her yet to be born generation.

This remark by the lady has garnered massive reactions on social media with some celebrities seriously blasting the lady, Henewaa Piesie.

GhPage has probed the identity of the lady and we came across her photos. See below some of her pictures below;

In the meantime, Henewaa Piesie has issued an apology to Selly Galley asking for her mercy. In her statements, she pleaded with her to find a place in her heart and forgive her.

