Photos: Hon. Aponkye signs JJ Rawlings book of condolence – Netizens react

By Qwame Benedict
Hon. Aponkye
Failed assemblyman Hon. Aponkye real name Nana Adabor Ibrahim Isaah Ampim has became the latest figure to sign the book of condolence opened for the late former president Jerry John Rawlings.

The disappointed assembly member candidate for ‘Adukrom Nima electoral area’ could be seen well dressed in a ‘JJ Rawlings’ customised cloth as he took his turn to sign the book.

The photos was first sighted on the timeline of Accra-based GhOne Television.

See photos below:

The late president Jerry John Rawlings passed on last week Thursday at the Korle Bu teaching hospital after battling a short illness which kept him in the hospital for a week.

After his death, news went viral that he dead of the deadly Coronavirus aka COVID-19 but his spokes person Kofi Adams has come out to rubblish the claims saying JJ Rawlings died of Malaria and not coronavirus.

Read some social media reactions below:

thenanaaba: ‘???he’s so cute”

nancysawyerr: “It’s the hair cut for me ????”

abena_seiwa: “For a second there I thought that was his ears ??”

f_jibril101931: “????”

khobbyshubgh: “Ah ah ah ?????”

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Source:Ghpage

