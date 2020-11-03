type here...
Photos of Janessa Amakye, the beautiful daughter of Amakye Dede who is also a musician

By Mr. Tabernacle
Janessa Amakye, the beautiful daughter of Amakye Dede
Janessa Amakye, the beautiful daughter of Amakye Dede
Most of our popular celebrities tend to hide their families from the public eye.

Their reasons may be that they[celebrities] do not want their family to suffer the pressures on social media or probably takes delight in keeping the family affair very personal.

There are many of those celebrities who have managed to keep secret their family from when they came to the spotlight to date.

However, Legendary Highlife musician, Nana Okyeredom Abrantie Amakye Dede, has taken to social media to flaunt his adorable daughter for the first time.

The legendary Highlife maestro’s beautiful daughter is identified as Janessa Amakye.

Though little is known about her, what we know is that Janessa is a great musician just like her father Amakye Dede.

Ghpage has chanced on her stunning photos that are turning heads on social media. Check out 5 Janessa Amakye’s pictures;

Janessa Amakye
Janessa Amakye
Janessa Amakye
Janessa Amakye
Janessa Amakye
Janessa Amakye
Janessa Amakye
Janessa Amakye
Janessa Amakye
Janessa Amakye
Janessa Amakye
Janessa Amakye

