Photos of John Mahama and Naana Jane refute claims of her resignation

Photos from the NDC’s meeting with the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland QC, show John Mahama and Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang present putting to bed rumours of her resignation.

Rumours running around had it that the running mate of John Mahama had stepped down from her position to go back into academia.

Reports of the politician and academician packing her belongings and moving to Cape Coast seemed to confirm the rumours as it was believed that she was going back to being the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.

However, John Mahama’s recent tweet has refuted these claims as they were both spotted in a meeting with the Secretary-General of Commonwealth over the NDC’s reservations concerning the 2020 polls.

The ex-president’s caption read, ”Meeting with the Secretary-General of @commonwealthsec @PScotlandCSG. Together with @NJOAgyemang, NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and others, we briefed the Secretary-General on the basis of our position on the results declared by the Electoral Commission.”

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

John Maham Naana Jane

Protests are still ongoing as a mass of NDC protesters clashed with the police at the Electoral Commission’s Headquarters in Accra.

The NDC maintains that they are dissatisfied with the EC’s results declaration on the basis of rigging and are currently taking steps to make their grievances known and getting justice.