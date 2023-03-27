The seat of government, the Jubilee House, was on Sunday night lit up in the United States and Ghana colours to welcome US Vice President Kamala Harris to the country.

Madam Harris touched down at Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, March 26, 2023, kickstarting her one-week diplomatic tour of Africa from where she will visit Tanzania and Zambia before returning home.

In the company of her husband, Douglas Emhoff, and other top US officials, the Vice President said she seeks to reinforce the United States’ ties with Ghana and the continent.

As part of the reception of the US veep, the Jubilee House was lit in red, white and blue lights for the US flag, and red, yellow and green for the flag of Ghana.

As part of measures to welcome the US Vice President Kamala Harris, the seat of government, the Jubilee House was lit in Ghana ?? and USA ?? colors.#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/8eQ9Rv13GJ — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) March 27, 2023

However, the lighting system which was aimed at creating a harmonious diplomatic atmosphere has been misconstrued as promoting homosexuality.

Many people have argued that the Jubilee House was branded in LGBTQ colours to please US powers in a bid to win favour from them.

Photos of the RGB-lit-up Jubilee House have flooded social media and triggered massive reactions from a section of the Ghanaian people and anti-LGBTQ folks.

The Jubilee House was branded in LGBTQ colours to welcome Kamala Harris – Eric Adjei #AdekyeNsroma pic.twitter.com/ntb6qdbL4m — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) March 27, 2023

Since China isn’t ready to cancel the over $1.5b debt Ghana owed them, this useless government has decided to accept LGBTQ+ so,USA can rescue them hence the colors on jubilee house. — KOJO DYNAMIC ? (@AnnanPerry) March 27, 2023