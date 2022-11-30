Photos drop as King Promise chills in Qatar with Chelsea legends

- Advertisement -

Photos are on trend as King Promise is seen having a good time in Qatar. In the images shared, the Star Musician is seen in the company of some Chelsea legends.

King Promise, a staunch Chelsea FC fanatic, posted a photo of himself with the football legends and disclosed that they had breakfast together.

He posed to the camera with John Terry, Didier Drogba and Marcel Desailly in Qatar.

Breakfast In Qatar with Chelsea GREATS ! @didierdrogba @JohnTerry26 @marceldesailly,” he captioned his post which has fast gone viral on social media.