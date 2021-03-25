More hot photos of the lady Counsellor Lutterodt fondled on live TV emerge online

- Advertisement -

Pictures of the lady Counsellor Lutterodt fondled on live TV are circulating online as most people have said it is not surprising she allowed herself to be fingered on live TV.

UTV recently launched an adult TV program RED LIGHT, a program that seeks to educate married couple to know more about love making and sex.

The controversial relationship coach appeared on the program and in his bid to educate viewers about love making, the controversial counsellor practically fondled a lady on the show.

Ever since after the program, Ghanaians have been yaerning to know more about this lady who allowed herself to to be fingered on TV.

Our checks have proven this lady to be an upcoming model with the name Naomi Gold. It is not surprising as here Ghana most of our young ladies who pursue career in modeling believe in the extreme hardcore way to get to the top.

SEE BELOW SOME OF HER PICTURES: