PHOTOS: Lady cuts off boyfriend’s manhood for cheating on her

By Armani Brooklyn
A set of gory photos that have emerged online shows the joystick of a man that has been cut off by his girlfriend.

As reported by @MeekDBiocemist on X, the lady decided to cut off her boyfriend’s manhood just because she caught him cheating on him.

It’s alleged that the lady committed the heinous crime while her boyfriend was deep asleep.

As suspected, the lady used a new sharp knife to carry out the tagged devilish act.

At the moment, the guy is currently in the hospital receiving treatment but some health eperts have suggested that he might not make it alice due to the loss of blood.

- GhPage

Unfortunately, we can’t share the photos here due to our website’s policy but you can click on the link below to watch the video.

WATCH THE PHOTOS HERE

Monday, February 17, 2025
