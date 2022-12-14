type here...
Entertainment

Photos: Lilwin welcomes baby No.6 as his wife gives birth in the US

By Armani Brooklyn
Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin has welcomed his sixth child following reports that his second wife Maame Serwaa has delivered in the US.

According to sources, the latest addition to Lilwin’s large family is a girl and she was born just yesterday.

Lilwin already had three kids with his guest wife before their divorce. His second wife, Maame Serwaa gave birth to a set of twins two years ago and now a baby girl.

Below are some baby bump pictures of Maamse Serwaa which were shared on the internet after her delivery.

Lilwin married Maame Serwaa six years after divorcing his first wife Patricia Nkansah.

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, the actor took to Instagram to share different photos from his private marriage ceremony.

“Where there is love there is life. I was called greedy, selfish, impatient and which made me feel a little insecure. I can make mistakes, I can be out of control and at times hard to handle. But you proved to handle me and my boys at our worst, and you have assured me that you don’t deserve me at my best. Adom Nyame Nhyira wo ….. Maame Serwaa ….. My time is up to #wezzyempire,” he wrote under a photo of him and his wife.

    Source:Ghpage

