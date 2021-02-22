type here...
Photos of Medikal and Fella's all grown up daughter Island seen online
Photos of Medikal and Fella’s all grown up daughter Island seen online

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Medikal and Fella’s daughter is barely a year old but looks all grown up as pictures of her have been seen online.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to share the cover art for his yet to be released EP dubbed Amazing Grace.

Interestingly, the cover art had his 6-month-year-old daughter named Island Frimpong on it and fans can’t get enough of it.

The adorable little girl looks all grown up as in one of the photos his dad holds her up like the famous Simba birth scene from the movie The Lion King.

Just like Rafiki, Medikal holds Island like a trophy as if to symbolise that she was a born queen and the album was dedicated to her.

Already Medikal’s previous EP was named after his daughter Island in the wake of her birth.

Meanwhile, music lovers are anticipating the album’s release as it features major Ghanaian acts including Kuami Eugene and Shatta Wale.

Source:GHPAGE

