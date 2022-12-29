type here...
Entertainment

Photos of Meek Mill’s alleged girlfriend surface after she hid her face in a video

By Mr. Tabernacle
Lady hides her face from the camera while riding with Meek Mill in Accra
American rapper, Meek Mill is currently in Ghana, Accra to be precise ahead of his Afro Nation performance.

As usual, the award-winning rapper who is a fan of motorbikes is currently touring the major streets of Accra with some stuntmen.

A viral video which has caught the attention of many social media users captures the moment a gorgeous young lady was spotted jumping on Meek Mill’s bike desperately with full force at the beginning of the short tour.

Throughout the video, the lady made sure her face was not exposed to the cameras no matter how hard the recorders tried.

Due to the lady’s awkward behaviour, while sitting on the biker with Meek Mill, many social media users have drawn the conclusion that she’s certainly in a serious relationship and that is why she was hiding her face.

Apart from covering her head with a scarf, the lady who was clinging to Meek Mill’s back swerved the camera in many instances.

As interest in the lady’s behaviour around Meek Mill peaks, photos have popped up showing her face.

Check out the photos below

    Source:GHPAGE

