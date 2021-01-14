Photos of Mr Eazi’s girlfriend Temi Otedola drop as she joins him in Ghana

- Advertisement -

Celebrity couple, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have both been spotted in Ghana as new photos of them show them hanging out in Accra.

Born Temiloluwa Elizabeth Otedola, the blogger and entrepreneur joined her boyfriend, Mr Eazi in Ghana.

In a new shot, both Mr Eazi posed and the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Otedola were dressed casually as fashionista Okuntakinte seemed to be showing them around.



Earlier Temi had tweeted that she would soon come to the motherland to help her husband-to-be find his stolen laptop and phones.

It could be recalled that Mr Eazi had complained about his gadgets been stolen and he spread messages all over social media asking for help in finding them.

Temi honoured her word by travelling all the way from London to see her fiance.