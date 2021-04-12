type here...
GhPageNewsPhotos of the Naval officer who stabbed the Airforce personnel
Photos of the Naval officer who stabbed the Airforce personnel

By Mr. Tabernacle
GhPage has obtained the photos of the naval officer, Umar Sahid Abubakar (an officer with the Eastern Naval Command) who is in detention for stabbing Bernard Ababio, an Airforce personnel.

As earlier published on the website, Umar Sahid got angry after he saw Bernard Ababio making love with his wife Linda Akosua Buabeng on their marital bed.

The Seaman, lodged a complaint against Bernard at Sekondi Police station for reportedly bitting his index finger following a heated encounter when he caught him red-handed bonking his wife.

READ FULL STORY HERE; Naval officer stabs Airforce personnel after catching him sleeping with his wife

Meantime see photos of Naval officer, Umar Sahid Abubakar who stabbed the Airforce personnel here;

Source:GHPAGE

