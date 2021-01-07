Photos of the new look Obour without his dreadlocks

- Advertisement -

Bice Osei Kuffour known in Showbiz as Obour has finally cut his dreadlocks as promised.

A video trending on social media showed the immediate former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana making the special announcement at a show in the presence of rapper Okyeame Kwame.

Obour declared to his fans that he would take down his dreadlocks and go with a new look.

As promised, Obour cut his hair and pictures are online to prove that he indeed did. Although he looks different, his new look suits him as well.

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

Dressed in a green African wear (Agbada) Obour posed in his mansion.