type here...
GhPage Entertainment Photos of the new look Obour without his dreadlocks
Entertainment

Photos of the new look Obour without his dreadlocks

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Obour to cut dreadlocks
Obour to cut dreadlocks
- Advertisement -

Bice Osei Kuffour known in Showbiz as Obour has finally cut his dreadlocks as promised.

A video trending on social media showed the immediate former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana making the special announcement at a show in the presence of rapper Okyeame Kwame.

Obour declared to his fans that he would take down his dreadlocks and go with a new look.

As promised, Obour cut his hair and pictures are online to prove that he indeed did. Although he looks different, his new look suits him as well.

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

Obour dreadlocks
Obour dreadlocks
Obour dreadlocks
Obour dreadlocks
Obour dreadlocks

Dressed in a green African wear (Agbada) Obour posed in his mansion.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, January 7, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
3.5mph
20 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News