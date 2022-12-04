Photos of a very young Nigerian man officially exchanging marital vows with a very old white woman have caused a stir on the internet and given rise to a hot debate amongst social media users in the process.

As opined by many social media users, the guy doesn’t genuinely love the old woman hence the marriage could be the boy’s get-away card from poverty.

In the photos, the old white woman is visibly happy whiles the same can’t be said for the young man who’s trying to escape poverty by any means necessary.

Meanwhile, some social media users are praising the young man for making a smart decision because he’ll get his green card very soon and also be free from young-entitled ladies.

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the trending photos

@judithkannu expressed concern over the boy’s countenance: “Why the woman come day happy pas the guy.”

@Renda___ said: “I mean let’s face it…. If you save 1 naira every day for a year, you won’t get up to 1 dollar, technically, it’s not David’s fault.”

@Cliff_colette wondered: “Please wic site are they getting these people from abeg?”

@PenetOsa asked: “Congratulations to this guy o.. does she have friends?”