Photos of Akufo Addo’s driver who perished in the gory accident at Bonsu Junction

Earlier yesterday, reports surfaced that the President’s convoy was involved in a gory accident.
As reported, the accident occurred when a KIA Rhino truck unexpectedly crossed the convoy’s path, leading to a collision.
Tragically, the collision resulted in the death of one individual, and several others have reportedly sustained serious injuries.
As confirmed, the deceased was a driver named Kwesi Atta.
According to yet-to-be-confirmed reports, Kwesi Atta has been Akufo Addo’s driver since 2017.
Condolences to his family and friends.
