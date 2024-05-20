Photos of Akufo Addo’s driver who perished in the gory accident at Bonsu Junction

Earlier yesterday, reports surfaced that the President’s convoy was involved in a gory accident.

As reported, the accident occurred when a KIA Rhino truck unexpectedly crossed the convoy’s path, leading to a collision.

Tragically, the collision resulted in the death of one individual, and several others have reportedly sustained serious injuries.

As confirmed, the deceased was a driver named Kwesi Atta.

According to yet-to-be-confirmed reports, Kwesi Atta has been Akufo Addo’s driver since 2017.

Condolences to his family and friends.

