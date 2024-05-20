type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPhotos of Akufo Addo's driver who perished in the gory accident at...
News

Photos of Akufo Addo’s driver who perished in the gory accident at Bonsu Junction

By Armani Brooklyn
Photos of Akufo Addo's driver who perished in the gory accident at Bonsu Junction

Earlier yesterday, reports surfaced that the President’s convoy was involved in a gory accident.

As reported, the accident occurred when a KIA Rhino truck unexpectedly crossed the convoy’s path, leading to a collision.

Tragically, the collision resulted in the death of one individual, and several others have reportedly sustained serious injuries.

READ ALSO: Just In: Akufo Addo’s convoy involved in a gory accident as one reported dead (Video)

As confirmed, the deceased was a driver named Kwesi Atta.

According to yet-to-be-confirmed reports, Kwesi Atta has been Akufo Addo’s driver since 2017.

Condolences to his family and friends.

READ ALSO: Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, May 20, 2024
Accra
clear sky
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
94 %
1.9mph
0 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe