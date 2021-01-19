Photos of Ama Broni’s twins surfaces on social media

type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Ama Broni
Netizens are still in shock following the death of slay queen Ama Broni who made waves following her decision to go nak3d during a twerking competition at a street carnival.

After her death people have been wondering what at all could make a very beautiful lady like herself go nak3d in the name of making a just $100.

Well, checks have revealed that Ama Broni stays at Kasoa but actually comes from Akwatia in the Eastern Region.

We also got new information about her and this has sent much sadness to people who are very close to her.

It has been revealed that Ama Broni is a mother of 3 with two being twins who are just seven months old in the world.

See photo of her twins below:

Ama Broni Twins

These children would have to live in this world without a mother.

Source:Ghpage

