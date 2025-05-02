type here...
Photos of Ama Serwaa’s kidnappers

By Armani Brooklyn
Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2

Days ago, Ama Serwaa, a well-known hairdresser and event decorator in Asiakwa, a town in the Abuakwa South municipality of the Eastern Region was seen in a viral video being tortured by kidnappers.

As reported, she was abducted on Tuesday, April 22, after leaving home for work.

As seen in several footage, her kidnappers released several nude videos of her the following day.

They sent them to her family through her phone, and in one of the disturbing videos, Ama Serwaa was been assaulted with a machete.

READ ALSO: Police rescues Ama Serwaa & other victims

Ama Serwaa Konadu

The kidnappers, who claimed to be holding her in Nigeria, demanded a ransom of GH¢500,000 for her release.

Well, in a successful collaborative effort, the Ghana Police Service, which worked in conjunction with the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and the Nigerian Police Force, has rescued two women in the viral kidnap video

Following coordinated operations conducted at various hideouts in both Ghana and Nigeria, law enforcement agencies have apprehended eight suspects believed to be connected to the kidnapping incident.

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

The Ghana Police Service has sincerely expressed gratitude to the National Signals Bureau and the Nigerian Police Force for their crucial support and seamless cooperation throughout the complex rescue and arrest operations.

Below is a photo of Ama Serwaa, another rescued victim and their captors in Nigeria

- GhPage
