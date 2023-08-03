Photos of Amakye Dede’s baby mama whom he insulted and described as ‘ashawo’ drops

- Advertisement -

Last weekend, Amakye Dede’s long-lost son, Derrick Amakye Dede went ballistic on social media.

In the explosive video, the aggrieved young man unreservedly attacked Amakye Dede and accused him of neglecting both him and his other siblings.

He expressed the deep pain and frustration of being disregarded by his biological father.

According to him, Amakye Dede has outrightly denied being his father and refused to take responsibility for him and also branded his mother as ‘ashawo’.

As stated by the young guy, if Amakye Dede claims his mother is ‘ashawo’ then he should also accept being labelled as a ‘gigolo’.

READ ALSO: Amakye Dede’s son begs for forgiveness after publicly insulting the veteran singer ‘basabasa’

In the circulating video, the guy mentioned another young man named Nana Amakye, whom he claims to be Amakye Dede’s biological son as well – And asserted that the music legend has refused to take care of him also.

Upon sober reflection, Derrick has publicly come out to apologise to his father for insulting him.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhPage, Derrick alleged that he hadn’t seen his father for almost 17 years after he abandoned him.

He explained that the last time he saw his father was when he was admitted at the hospital some years ago.

According to Derrick, his attack on his father wasn’t to chase clout but was out of pain and frustration.

READ ALSO: One night stand and DNA test – Deep details about Osebo and Nana Aba Anamoah’s affair pop up

In the middle of the interview, Derrick professed that his mother collapsed and was rushed to the hospital after she was informed that Amakye Dede was insulting her on social media.

Below are pictures of Amakye Dede’s baby mama (Derrick’s mother) whom the singer insulted and labelled ashawo in the public domain.

READ ALSO: Tall list of all the sakawa guys Nana Aba Anamoah has reportedly dated

READ ALSO: One night stand and DNA test – Deep details about Osebo and Nana Aba Anamoah’s affair pop up